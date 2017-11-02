City
eaton centre sky bridge

Toronto's stunning new sky bridge is now open

One of Toronto's most eagerly anticipated infrastructure projects is finally complete.

The dazzling, helix-like sky bridge at the Eaton Centre opened to the public this morning after a brief event with Mayor John Tory and representatives from Cadillac Fairview and Hudson's Bay.

eaton centre sky bridgeThe good news is that this thing looks as good on the inside as it does on the outside. Walking through it is like being transported to a set from Star Trek, complete with clean lines and radiant lighting. 

eaton centre skybridgeGet ready for local Instagram feeds to explode with photos taken here. It's not a huge structure, but it's so polished that it's sure to attract lots of attention from pretty much everyone passing by.

eaton centre sky bridgeThe way that the bridge rises and falls between the two buildings is particularly apparent when you reach the middle and are suspended between the two buildings with a perfect view of Queen St.

eaton centre sky bridgeConstruction on the bridge started back in May on nearby James St., and since then the bridge has been in the public eye. Once it was in place between the buildings, it already looked like a winner, but it wasn't until this morning that it was confirmed. 

eaton centre sky bridgeHats of to architects WilkinsonEyre and Zeidler for designing a worthy successor to what was already a Toronto landmark.

