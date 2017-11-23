City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto searching for woman who walked in front of TTC bus

People are looking for the woman who famously blocked a TTC bus in protest earlier this month, but it's not why you might think.

Transit advocacy group TTCriders issued a statement today inviting the Lansdowne bus protester to their planned protest of the TTC budget on November 28 and they're hoping the unnamed woman will join them.

This afternoon they'll begin distributing flyers in the hope of finding the woman who was filmed walking in front of an overcrowded bus in the cold after she was denied entry.

The video has since gone viral and many commended the woman for taking a stand against overcrowding on Toronto's public transit.

"The 2018 TTC budget does nothing to tackle overcrowding, unreliable service, and long wait times," the statement reads.

