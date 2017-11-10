Toronto is getting a new public square in the heart of Chinatown

The Chinatown Toronto BIA, in collaboration with the City of Toronto, has just announced the construction of a beautiful-sounding new public square on Huron Street.

Appropriately named "Huron Street Square," the outdoor space just north of Dundas Street West will including unique seating, lighting, a bronze Qilin and decorative pavers, among other features.

The design has already been approved by the BIA board and the project is set to launch sometime in 2017, according to the Chinatown BIA.

It's purpose is to "enrich cultural experiences in the neighbourhood," but it'll also inject some welcome new life into a somewhat drab intersection.

Chinatown is a hub of retail and cultural activity, and place for both respite and public gathering will be most welcome here.