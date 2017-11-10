City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Chinatown Toronto

Toronto is getting a new public square in the heart of Chinatown

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Chinatown Toronto BIA, in collaboration with the City of Toronto, has just announced the construction of a beautiful-sounding new public square on Huron Street.

Appropriately named "Huron Street Square," the outdoor space just north of Dundas Street West will including unique seating, lighting, a bronze Qilin and decorative pavers, among other features.

Chinatown TorontoThe design has already been approved by the BIA board and the project is set to launch sometime in 2017, according to the Chinatown BIA.

It's purpose is to "enrich cultural experiences in the neighbourhood," but it'll also inject some welcome new life into a somewhat drab intersection.

Chinatown is a hub of retail and cultural activity, and place for both respite and public gathering will be most welcome here. 

Lead photo by

Toronto Chinatown BIA

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is getting a new public square in the heart of Chinatown

Toronto perplexed by new structure on top of downtown skyscraper

What a $1,000 apartment looks like in Toronto right now

Toronto to use drones to check passenger numbers in HOV lanes

Toronto to build park celebrating indigenous culture

Toronto just shattered a 44-year-old temperature record

Sold! Bizarre mansion goes for $4.6 million in Toronto

Toronto can't believe it actually snowed