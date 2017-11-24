Toronto Police poke fun at attempted car heist

A riot broke out yesterday but not the kind you're thinking. A video of an attempted car heist posted on Twitter by the The Toronto Police gave everyone on the force a good chuckle.

Perhaps, breaking into cars isn’t a good career choice for this guy. pic.twitter.com/MllsvuuU8D — Marc Hayford (@TPSHayford) November 23, 2017

The video shows a young man hurling a rock at a car window in an attempt to either vandalize the car or steal it, or both, only to have it ricochet back and hit him in the chest.

His amateurish attempt to steal the car was unsuccessful and he quickly retreated to pursue some other endeavour.

I guess (?) this is funny to tweet but if it is someone in the area, better choice is to look for and arrest, non? — Meredith Karcher (@ettuandyou) November 24, 2017

Toronto Police took the time to point out that not everyone is cut out to be a car vandal.