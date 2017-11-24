City
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
ttc transfers

Time-based transfers could be coming to the TTC next year

As the TTC continues to search for ways to entice people to use it, a staff report recommends implementing time-based transfers possibly as early as next August.

The report released today outlines a plan that would apply exclusively to Presto card users, letting them get on and off public transit as many times as they want within a two hour window. 

This recommendation comes as TTC ridership numbers have flatlined for the first time in more than a decade and is supported by many local business owners who say the plan will help boost revenue along the city's busiest transit routes.

Of course nothing comes for free. The TTC says the move will cost the city $11 million next year and $21 million by 2020.

Lead photo by

Edward Brain

