Time-based transfers could be coming to the TTC next year

As the TTC continues to search for ways to entice people to use it, a staff report recommends implementing time-based transfers possibly as early as next August.

The report released today outlines a plan that would apply exclusively to Presto card users, letting them get on and off public transit as many times as they want within a two hour window.

Our CEO Phil Verster has told @JohnTory that he's thrilled with his plan to implement time-based transfers for TTC customers using @PRESTOcard. He's personally committed to the mayor that we will work hard to make it happen 1/2 — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) November 24, 2017

This recommendation comes as TTC ridership numbers have flatlined for the first time in more than a decade and is supported by many local business owners who say the plan will help boost revenue along the city's busiest transit routes.

TTC report recommends introducing two-hour timed transfers, implemented next August. Projected to cost about $21 million a year and add 5 million new customer trips per year. Money well spent. https://t.co/h6KB3O74lS (PDF) pic.twitter.com/IroPzBeoJ3 — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) November 24, 2017

Of course nothing comes for free. The TTC says the move will cost the city $11 million next year and $21 million by 2020.