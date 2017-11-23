New study suggests noisy TTC buses could cause hearing loss

If you live in Toronto, you probably take public transit pretty regularly and have become accustomed to loud noises. But a new study says that some types of noise are more harmful than others.

The study by the Journal of Otolaryngology examines how noise exposure on mass public transit has the potential to lead to hearing loss by measuring the noise levels at several TTC stations and comparing it to those typically found on buses and streetcars.

The study measured noise levels inside the Keele, Dufferin, Bay, and Spadina subway stations were amongst the loudest.

While the study found the "mean average noise levels on the Toronto transit system are within the recommended level of safe noise exposure," it also concluded that little sound bursts, particularly from TTC buses, could put people at risk for noise induced hearing loss.

Short periods of exposure can be uncomfortable, but the noise should not be at dangerous levels. It can get worse around this time of year as the temperature shifts cause the metal to expand and contract at different rates. ^RA🚀 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) November 18, 2017

Of course, this isn't the only way to potentially suffer hearing loss on the TTC.

Guy sitting next to me on #TTC is blasting music so loud through his earphones, I can hear it perfectly. That's gotta cause hearing loss. — Lauren Rosenblum (@LaurenRosenblum) November 18, 2010

It's worth noting that studies examining the harmful impacts of city living get published every once in awhile. It shouldn't make any of us pack up and move to the country but nevertheless it's good to be aware of some of the dangers.