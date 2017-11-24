Sold! Unreal mansion goes for $11.25 million in Toronto

What exactly constitutes a mansion can spur debate, but no one's going to argue that this palatial estate just off the Bridle Path isn't deserving of the designation. In addition to its sprawling square footage, it has sweeping grounds outfitted in the finest luxury amenities.

There's even a grotto. How many houses boast such a thing in Toronto?

Recently sold for $11.25 million, 95 Bayview Ridge had been on the market for over a year. Initially listed at just shy of $13 million in September 2016, after a few adjustments, it eventually settled at $12.2 million before it was snapped up around million bucks under listing.

Given that stature of the house, that's actually pretty good return. Many super high end houses like this one sit on the market for years and sell at considerably lower than their original list price.

So what did the buyer get? A lot. This one has all the big-time features you'd expect at this price point. Over and above the pool and grotto, there's a five-car garage, a movie theatre, sauna, wine cellar, games room, elevator, tennis court, and full-scale gym.

While it's designed in a chateau-style, this house is actually less than a decade old. It's also considerably more spacious that the types of homes you'll find closer to downtown in this price range. You could practically get lost exploring the grounds.

The Essentials

Why it sold for what it did

Bayview Ridge is just off the Bridle Path, so that accounts for a bit of a discount against the eponymous street and others like Park Lane and High Point. Still, when you've got a property this size and a house this luxurious, anything less than $10 million is out of the question.

Was it worth it?

I bet everyone walked away from this deal fairly happy. While the price is under asking, dream homes like this one tend to sit on the market for ages before being closed. Listed for just over a year, this house avoids that fate and welcomes new owners to its salt water grotto.