City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 52 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Road Closures Toronto

Road closures will snarl traffic in Toronto this weekend

Road closures continue to hit Toronto streets as holiday festivities ramp up in the city. Last week it was the Santa Claus Parade, and this week it's the Cavalcade of Lights that'll cause congestion on the city's streets.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the city this weekend.

Cavalcade of Lights

Toronto's annual holiday tradition will close the following streets on November 25 from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

  • Bay St. from Dundas St. to Richmond St. West.
  • Queen St.West from University Ave. to Yonge St.
  • York St. from Queen St. West to Richmond St. West.
  • Elizabeth St. from Foster Place to Hagerman St.
  • Hagerman St. from Elizabeth St. to Bay St.

During this time the City Hall drop-off/pickup location for Registered Wheel-Trans Users will be relocated to Chestnut Street from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

KidzFest at Yonge-Dundas Square

This event will close down Dundas Square from Yonge St. to O'Keefe Ln on November 25 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Cabbagetown BIA Holiday Kickoff

Carlton St. from Parliament St. to Exchange Ln will be closed on November 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the holiday event. 

Weston BIA Santa Claus Parade

Weston Rd. from St. Phillips Rd. to Church St. will be closed on November 26 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for this neighbourhoods Santa Claus Parade. 

TTC Subway Closure

There will be no subway service between St. Clair and Lawrence stations on November 25 and 26 due to track work. Shuttle buses will be running instead.

