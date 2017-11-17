Major road closures happening all over Toronto this weekend

As the weekend approaches, it's time to prepare for major road closures across Toronto. Annual holiday events like the Santa Claus Parade and Holiday Magic will be taking over city streets to spread festive joy and clog traffic.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving around the city this weekend.

Allen Road

Allen Rd. will be closed in both directions from Sheppard Ave. West to Eglinton Ave. West this weekend to allow for maintenance work. It will close Friday at 12 a.m. and will reopen on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Yonge-Dundas Square from Yonge St. to O'Keefe Ln. will be closed on Friday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. for this holiday event.

Cumberland St. from Old York Ln. to 120 Cumberland St. will be closed on Saturday from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. for this holiday event.

On Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bremner Boulevard from York Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed to accommodate the annual Holly Jolly Run.



The run will start at 11:45 a.m. and will be routed along the following roads that are also closed for the Santa Claus parade:

Bloor St. West from Christie St. to Queen’s Park

Queen’s Park/University Ave./York St. from Bloor St. to Bremner Blvd.

This Sunday the parade will close Bloor St. West from Christie St. to Ossington Ave. from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate setup.

The following streets will be closed for the parade from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bloor St.West from Christie St. to Queen’s Park.

Queen’s Park/University Ave. from Bloor St. West to Wellington St. West including Queen’s Park Crescent.

Wellington St. West from University Ave. to Yonge St.

Yonge St. from Wellington St.to Front St.

Front St. from Yonge St. to Jarvis St.

There will also be these additional closures to accommodate the parade staging and dispersal.