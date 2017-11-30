Road closures to watch out for in Toronto this weekend

Another weekend, another set of road closures to expect in Toronto. This time holiday festivities will be taking over Etobicoke streets causing closures on both Saturday and Sunday. This weekend will also see multiple TTC subway closures.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city this weekend.

Lake Shore Blvd. West from Dwight Ave. to Thirty Sixth St.will be closed on December 2 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the holiday parade.

Albion Rd. from Thistle Down Blvd. to Finch Ave.West will be closed on December 3 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the holiday parade.

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations on December 3 due to signal upgrades.

In addition to the service disruption, Osgoode Station will be closed all weekend due to fare gate construction at the station.