City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Road Closure Toronto

Road closures to watch out for in Toronto this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another weekend, another set of road closures to expect in Toronto. This time holiday festivities will be taking over Etobicoke streets causing closures on both Saturday and Sunday. This weekend will also see multiple TTC subway closures. 

Here's what you need to know to get around the city this weekend.

Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade

Lake Shore Blvd. West from Dwight Ave. to Thirty Sixth St.will be closed on December 2 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the holiday parade. 

North Etobicoke Santa Claus Parade

Albion Rd. from Thistle Down Blvd. to Finch Ave.West will be closed on December 3 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the holiday parade. 

TTC Subway Closure

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations on December 3 due to signal upgrades.

In addition to the service disruption, Osgoode Station will be closed all weekend due to fare gate construction at the station. 

For additional information regarding road closures and restrictions in Toronto, visit this website.

Lead photo by

Jamie

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Road closures to watch out for in Toronto this weekend

Two items make up 28% of Toronto's future capital budget

The evolution of the Toronto skyline since 1957

Toronto is getting a condo that looks like a jewel

Toronto's getting a huge new public space on the waterfront

These new LRT stations will be built as huge mines in Toronto

The new Toronto sign is almost destroyed

The TTC will write you a late notice after a delay