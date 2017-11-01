Rental of the week: 552 Indian Road

There are plenty of luxury apartments in Toronto, but few match the refinement and character of this High Park rental. One of two units in a renovated old house on Indian Rd., it's as big as it is beautiful.

The design isn't without its quirky features — take the long kitchen, for instance — but it somehow works to create a light-filled space that looks entirely unique.

I'm particularly fond of the master bedroom, which doubles as a sort of family room with a fireplace and TV. Despite the spaciousness of the apartment as a whole, this feels cosy in the best possible way.

But, of course, it's the rooftop deck that steals the show here. It's over 1,000 square feet and features a hot tub and barbecue nook. I'd take this over a condo balcony any day of the week. Most penthouses don't have terraces this nice.

Specs

Address: 552 Indian Rd. - Upper

Rent: $6,500

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Unspecified

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Yes

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Rooftop patio

Pet friendly? Dogs only

Good For

Someone with exquisite taste and some serious coin to spend on an apartment. Furnished apartments are often characterless hotel room clones, but this one is a gem.

Move On If

You fancy yourself to be such a fine interior decorator that you'd never consider occupying a space outfitted by someone else.