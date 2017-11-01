City
552 Indian Road

Rental of the week: 552 Indian Road

There are plenty of luxury apartments in Toronto, but few match the refinement and character of this High Park rental. One of two units in a renovated old house on Indian Rd., it's as big as it is beautiful.

The design isn't without its quirky features — take the long kitchen, for instance — but it somehow works to create a light-filled space that looks entirely unique. 

I'm particularly fond of the master bedroom, which doubles as a sort of family room with a fireplace and TV. Despite the spaciousness of the apartment as a whole, this feels cosy in the best possible way.

But, of course, it's the rooftop deck that steals the show here. It's over 1,000 square feet and features a hot tub and barbecue nook. I'd take this over a condo balcony any day of the week. Most penthouses don't have terraces this nice. 

Specs
  • Address: 552 Indian Rd. - Upper
  • Rent: $6,500
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Unspecified
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: Yes
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Rooftop patio
  • Pet friendly? Dogs only
Good For

Someone with exquisite taste and some serious coin to spend on an apartment. Furnished apartments are often characterless hotel room clones, but this one is a gem.

Move On If

You fancy yourself to be such a fine interior decorator that you'd never consider occupying a space outfitted by someone else. 

552 indian road toronto552 indian road toronto

Padmapper

