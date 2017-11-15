Rental of the week: 18 Saunders Avenue

While condo rentals have never been more popular in Toronto, some apartment hunters desire living spaces with more character. In a market with such low vacancy rates, units with historical charm are few and far between but not impossible to find if you have a healthy budget.

Take this recently listed apartment at 18 Saunders Ave. in Parkdale, for example. It's about as far as you can get from the semi-finished soft loft spaces that you'll find throughout West Queen West, but it still boasts a modern kitchen and ton of space for a 1 + 1 bedroom.

That space is most obvious in the form of a full scale dining room and a giant bedroom on the second floor, which is the highlight of the apartment. Its wood ceiling adds a ton of warmth to what might otherwise be a room that's too long and narrow.

The most practical among us might want to see the upper floor divided into two smaller bedrooms, but the open nature of the space is what makes it special. A bedroom of this size in a rental is a luxury, which is the market that this apartment falls into.

Specs

Address: 18 Saunders Ave.

Apartment type: In-house unit

Rent: $3,495

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Included

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 1 + 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Yes

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Backyard

Pet friendly? Unspecified

Realtor: Kevin Killackey

Good For

Someone who wants an apartment to brag about and entertain in. This unit is well equipped for both dinner parties and quiet nights by the fire. It's also great for someone who lacks the furnishing required to populate a big space. This one comes fully equipped.

Move On If

You need a two bedroom apartment. At 1,000 square feet, there's lots of extra space for a single individual or a couple, but it won't work so well for those with kids or who like the idea of having a roommate.