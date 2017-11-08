Rental of the week: 16 Filmic Lane

Most people hate the idea of spending over $2,500 on rent — the reasoning being that it just draws money away from future home/condo ownership — but in the absence of a down payment and growing square footage needs, townhouses like this one in Leslieville become quite attractive.

The stacked design ensures that the apartment has a small footprint but lots of livable space — 1,610 square feet to be exact. Anyone who lives here is sure to be climbing the stairs regularly, but the pay off is slick pad that can accommodate a growing family or multiple roommates.

You wouldn't call this unit wildly luxurious, but your $4,000 goes to more than just practical living space. Case in point: the ample terrace that's adorned with a gas hookup for a barbecue. It's good for entertaining to be sure, but also for relaxing with a single companion.

I suspect the rent's a bit high for a couple who work away from the home, but an interesting scenario is hinted at in the listing photos, which sees one of the bedrooms used as a well equipped office space. The rent is easier to stomach when a portion of it is a business expense.

This townhouse won't suit everybody, but for someone who needs lots of space and who has money to spare on somewhere that's above average in the aesthetics department, it could be a solid option indeed.

Specs

Address: Townhouse #3 - 16 Filmic Lane

Apartment type: Townhouse

Rent: $4,000

Listing agent: Sherif Nathoo

Furnished? No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Terrace

Pet friendly? Unspecified

Good For

A couple who plans to work from home. With three bedrooms, two could be converted to offices. This place would also accommodate a young family well.

Move On If

You'd rather live in a bare bones apartment and save every penny to be able to afford a condo in this progressively expensive city.