Rental of the week: 1032 Davenport Road

In a rental market like Toronto, it always seems like if you just had $200 or $300 more to drop a month, everything would be different. The perfect apartment is perpetually just a tad out of reach. I bet that's the feeling someone with a $2,500 budget will have when seeing this unit.

Plenty of people looking for live/work scenarios or growing families will contemplate dropping $2,500 on rent even if it delays the possibility of condo/home ownership, but just a little more can put you into a newly renovated space with a beautiful kitchen and huge walk-in closet.

I like this apartment a lot, and think it's one of the few two bedroom units verging on the luxury designation that's not wildly over-priced. Yes, it's a lot to spend — but it's a light-filled, renovated space with plenty of room to work with (910 square feet to be exact).

Area-wise, the walk and transit scores are good if not great (80 and 81, respectively), but the proximity to Hillcrest Park is nice, and Davenport Village is just a short walk away. Off-street parking is also a bonus.

There are three units in this building. The top two are $2,700 and $2,800 and share the same listing photos, which suggests that they share the same layout. The lower unit comes in at $1,800. These are all above average prices, but they're very nicely finished by apartment standards.

Specs

Address: 1032 Davenport Rd.

Apartment type: In-house unit

Rent: $2,700

Furnished? No

Utilities: Included

Air conditioning? Not specified

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Yes

Laundry? Unspecified

Outdoor space? Deck

Pet friendly? Unspecified

Good For

Someone who isn't in the position to put a down payment together but wants a nice apartment with ample space. The upper units here are nicer than many condos.

Move On If

You want to be closer to a subway. Ossington and Davenport isn't too bad for transit, but you're going to be taking the bus if your riding the TTC.