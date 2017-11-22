City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1032 Davenport Road Toronto

Rental of the week: 1032 Davenport Road

City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In a rental market like Toronto, it always seems like if you just had $200 or $300 more to drop a month, everything would be different. The perfect apartment is perpetually just a tad out of reach. I bet that's the feeling someone with a $2,500 budget will have when seeing this unit.

1032 Davenport Road TorontoPlenty of people looking for live/work scenarios or growing families will contemplate dropping $2,500 on rent even if it delays the possibility of condo/home ownership, but just a little more can put you into a newly renovated space with a beautiful kitchen and huge walk-in closet.

1032 Davenport Road TorontoI like this apartment a lot, and think it's one of the few two bedroom units verging on the luxury designation that's not wildly over-priced. Yes, it's a lot to spend — but it's a light-filled, renovated space with plenty of room to work with (910 square feet to be exact).

1032 Davenport Road TorontoArea-wise, the walk and transit scores are good if not great (80 and 81, respectively), but the proximity to Hillcrest Park is nice, and Davenport Village is just a short walk away. Off-street parking is also a bonus. 

1032 Davenport Road TorontoThere are three units in this building. The top two are $2,700 and $2,800 and share the same listing photos, which suggests that they share the same layout. The lower unit comes in at $1,800. These are all above average prices, but they're very nicely finished by apartment standards.

1032 Davenport Road TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 1032 Davenport Rd.
  • Apartment type: In-house unit
  • Rent: $2,700
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Included
  • Air conditioning? Not specified 
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Yes
  • Laundry? Unspecified
  • Outdoor space? Deck
  • Pet friendly? Unspecified 
1032 Davenport Road TorontoGood For

Someone who isn't in the position to put a down payment together but wants a nice apartment with ample space. The upper units here are nicer than many condos. 

1032 Davenport Road TorontoMove On If

You want to be closer to a subway. Ossington and Davenport isn't too bad for transit, but you're going to be taking the bus if your riding the TTC. 

1032 Davenport Road Toronto1032 Davenport Road Toronto1032 Davenport Road Toronto1032 Davenport Road Toronto

Lead photo by

Houssmax / Craigslist

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Pride Toronto lost $1.3 million last year amid controversy

Walk through metal detectors could be coming to Toronto City Hall

Shuttle buses replacing some subway service in Toronto this weekend

Rental of the week: 1032 Davenport Road

TTC CEO quitting to take job in New York

House of the week: 14 Clinton Place

Mayhem and confusion as Toronto college students head back to school

Toronto's iconic Kodak Building 9 just made a big move