Newfoundland dance party breaks out at Toronto airport

Fogo, Twillingate, Pearson Airport – all around the turnstile!

On Monday evening, the delay of a WestJet flight by only 30 minutes resulted in what CBC describes as a "Newfoundland kitchen party" within Toronto’s international airport.

I knew East Coasters could get down, but I had no idea they got down like this at the drop of a hat.

It started when one of the passengers who was waiting to get from Toronto to St. John broke out his accordion.

That passenger, Sheldon Thornhill, was quickly joined by another man playing the guitar, Sean Sullivan.

Newfoundlanders, Labradorians and perhaps even some Torontonians joined in for an impromptu singalong of what sounded like East Coast folk songs, based on what I learned in my Grade 5 music class.

The songs included Grey Foggy Day, Sweet Forget Me Not, Music and Friends and Capelin Time, according to CBC News.

A woman named Michelle Sacrey Philpott broadcast the action via Facebook Live while she was waiting for the flight. They've since been viewed tens to hundreds of thousands of times each.

If the bearded mermaids had been at Pearson Airport, it would have been the most widely shared story in Newfoundland and Labrador history. — James McLeod (@TelegramJames) November 21, 2017

It has not yet been confirmed if anyone busted out "I's The B'y" during this airport singalong, but it's the only Newfoundland song I know so... Hip yer partner, WestJet passengers!