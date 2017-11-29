City
waterfront toronto sign

The new Toronto sign is almost destroyed

It was only a matter of time before the beloved driftwood Toronto sign was reclaimed by nature. And sadly, that time is now.

The sign was erected in Humber Bay Park last July and was an instant hit, quickly becoming one of the most photographed markers in the entire city. Now it appears to be almost completely gone after being progressively battered by fall weather.

It appears that only the "O" and "N" remain, at least for now, thanks to the wind and rain that has already struck down the other letters.

Artists Thelia Sanders-Shelton and Julie Ryan created the sign out of driftwood as part of their Toronto Beach Art project that also includes the giant sculpture that sits on the waterfront.

Thankfully we still have that to enjoy. Oh, and the other Toronto sign.

