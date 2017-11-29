The new Toronto sign is almost destroyed

It was only a matter of time before the beloved driftwood Toronto sign was reclaimed by nature. And sadly, that time is now.

The sign was erected in Humber Bay Park last July and was an instant hit, quickly becoming one of the most photographed markers in the entire city. Now it appears to be almost completely gone after being progressively battered by fall weather.

What happened to the Toronto Driftwood Sign?!? 😱😢🙉 #driftwoodsign #torontodriftwoodsign #torontosign #humberbay #toronto #torontolife #humberbaypark #torontobeachart A post shared by Mareks & Victoria (@ourlifesajourney) on Nov 16, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

It appears that only the "O" and "N" remain, at least for now, thanks to the wind and rain that has already struck down the other letters.

Artists Thelia Sanders-Shelton and Julie Ryan created the sign out of driftwood as part of their Toronto Beach Art project that also includes the giant sculpture that sits on the waterfront.

湖邊漂泊的巨人 Driftwood Art in Toronto #torontobeachart A post shared by ʙᴇᴛᴛʏ🤹🏻‍♀️ (@betty030303) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:58am PST

Thankfully we still have that to enjoy. Oh, and the other Toronto sign.