Michelle Obama is coming to Toronto

It was only a matter of time, right?

Hot on the heels of Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be speaking in Toronto near the end of this month.

Obama has been heavily involved in her charitable work advocating educational opportunities for girls since leaving the White House in January.

It should come as no surprise then, that her first-ever Canadian speaking engagement is titled "The Economics of Equality: Advancing Women and Girls to Change the World."

Hosted by Plan International Canada and the Economic Club of Canada, the event is scheduled to take place on Nov. 28 at Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre (aka the old Maple Leaf Gardens.)

Tickets are expected to go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m., but there's another way in for young people.

As many as 1,500 Canadian youth between the ages of 14 and 24 will win tickets to this exclusive event – one for every ticket sold to corporate leaders, according to CTV.

Hopeful participants can enter a lottery for the seats beginning this Wednesday, Nov. 8 on Plan Canada's website.

Good luck!