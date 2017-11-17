Stunning meteor shower will be visible above Toronto tomorrow

Toronto area sky watchers and early birds are in for a treat as the Leonid Meteor Shower could be highly visible early tomorrow morning in areas around the city shrouded from light pollution.

The annual shower will peak in the wee hours of Saturday morning, just before the sun rises around 5 a.m. This year it's set to be especially stunning due to the absence of moonlight would otherwise diminish the viewing opportunity.

Because the Earth and Leonids collide directly, these meteors have incredible speed and are known for some of the longest visible streaks of any of the major showers.

Every few decades — 33 years to be exact — the shower turns into a dazzling display of incredible proportions, producing up to 1,000 fireballs an hour during its peak. Although tomorrow's event will pale compared to these rare occasions, it could also be more vibrant than forecast.

See the 2017 Leonid Meteor Shower at Its Peak: What to Expect https://t.co/NlkH8n12cO pic.twitter.com/mOdeJ9ijhe — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) November 17, 2017

There are a few places in around the city where you might catch a few meteors if you're out super early tomorrow. The Scarborough Bluffs or Humber Bay Park are good bets thanks to their unobstructed views, but for the best chance to see shooting stars, you'll need to head out of town.

And if you're really serious about it, there's a clear sky chart available as well. There's rain in Toronto's forecast, but there might be a few windows to catch a dark clear sky.

It's interesting to note that the moon will be entering a new phase tomorrow, so it might be a good time to break out the healing crystals or get your fortune told between meteor viewing sessions.