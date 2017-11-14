City
What King Street looked like before it was consumed by traffic

Long before King Street was designated a "transit priority zone," it was a street that, while occasionally busy, didn't move anywhere near as many people as it does today. But, by the 1990s, the character of the street changed rapidly. The warehouses moved out and the condos moved in, and then our transit woes began. 

Check out what King St. looked like between the 1960s and the 1980s in this photo gallery

