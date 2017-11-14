City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
48 randolph road torontp

House of the week: 48 Randolph Road

City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Those who love contemporary architecture and design will probably swoon over this recently listed home in Leaside. It's certainly less pared down than another hyper-modern house on the market right now, but my sense is that most people will like the added decorative elements.

48 randolph road torontoDespite lots of exposed concrete and glass, many rooms somehow retain a sense of coziness thanks in part to the numerous fireplaces and rugs. A house like this is a reminder than boxy houses like this don't have to eschew livability in favour of slickness: it's possible to have both.

48 randolph road torontoThe raised living room is sure to divide opinions, but it makes sense when you remind yourself that the garage is under there. Plus, the change in elevation prevents the subway platform-like feel that some open concept houses in this shape tend to suffer from.

48 randolph road torontoThe enormous kitchen is certainly a highlight for me, but so too is the incredible en suite that opens up off the master bedroom and also includes an enormous walk-in closet. Save your pennies, folks. This is what living well looks like. 

48 randolph road torontoLastly, I'd be remiss not to mention the basement bar/screening area, which looks like an amazing place to lounge around and watch movies by the fire with a stiff drink.  

48 randolph road torontoSpecs
  • Address: 48 Randolph Rd.
  • Price: $2,865,000
  • Lot Size: 22 x 130 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 85
  • Transit Score: 72
  • Listing agent: Mark Richards
  • Listing ID: C3983328
48 randolph road torontoGood For

Someone who believe that concrete can be beautiful. This house improbably manages to feel cozy and contemporary all at once.

48 randolph road torontoMove On If

You hate climbing stairs. There are a lot of them here. 

48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto48 randolph road toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Photos by

Leading Image

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 48 Randolph Road

Toronto housing prices expected to soar over next decade

It just got easier to get around in the PATH

Toronto takes big step forward with Rail Deck Park

Toronto might finally dodge a TTC fare hike

What King Street looked like before it was consumed by traffic

Huge new park could be coming to midtown Toronto

Toronto wants time-based transfers on the TTC