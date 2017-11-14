House of the week: 48 Randolph Road

Those who love contemporary architecture and design will probably swoon over this recently listed home in Leaside. It's certainly less pared down than another hyper-modern house on the market right now, but my sense is that most people will like the added decorative elements.

Despite lots of exposed concrete and glass, many rooms somehow retain a sense of coziness thanks in part to the numerous fireplaces and rugs. A house like this is a reminder than boxy houses like this don't have to eschew livability in favour of slickness: it's possible to have both.

The raised living room is sure to divide opinions, but it makes sense when you remind yourself that the garage is under there. Plus, the change in elevation prevents the subway platform-like feel that some open concept houses in this shape tend to suffer from.

The enormous kitchen is certainly a highlight for me, but so too is the incredible en suite that opens up off the master bedroom and also includes an enormous walk-in closet. Save your pennies, folks. This is what living well looks like.

Lastly, I'd be remiss not to mention the basement bar/screening area, which looks like an amazing place to lounge around and watch movies by the fire with a stiff drink.

Specs

Address: 48 Randolph Rd.

Price: $2,865,000

Lot Size: 22 x 130 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 85

Transit Score: 72

Listing agent: Mark Richards

Listing ID: C3983328

Good For

Someone who believe that concrete can be beautiful. This house improbably manages to feel cozy and contemporary all at once.

Move On If

You hate climbing stairs. There are a lot of them here.