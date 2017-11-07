House of the week: 19 Whitney Avenue

Passing through Rosedale, it's impossible not to wonder what the interiors of the neighbourhood's stately homes look like. While some residences in this luxurious area show off considerable pomp from the street, many others are reserved in their outward appearances.

Take this old house at 19 Whitney Ave. The exterior has a dignified air, but it hardly hints at the presence of the glorious indoor pool at the rear of the property. Now this is a place that I'd like to spend my winter weekends.

The rest of the house isn't quite so opulent, though there's more than enough luxury on offer in the form of multiple living areas, a wine cellar, multiple bedrooms with en suites, and a lovely backyard marked by mature trees.

If there's a quibble to be made about the layout, you might take issue with the size of the master bedroom, which is underwhelming given the rest of the house. That said, what would you even do with more space in this room?

Specs

Address: 19 Whitney Ave.

Price: $5,495,000

Lot Size: 50 x 184 feet

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 40

Transit Score: 82

Listing agent: Fran Bennett

Listing ID: C3934857

Good For

Someone with $5.5 million lying around who loves to swim laps in the winter.

Move On If

You're partial to contemporary architecture. While the interior has received updates, this is an old house that touts its age proudly.