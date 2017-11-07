City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
19 whitney avenue toronto

House of the week: 19 Whitney Avenue

City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Passing through Rosedale, it's impossible not to wonder what the interiors of the neighbourhood's stately homes look like. While some residences in this luxurious area show off considerable pomp from the street, many others are reserved in their outward appearances. 

19 whitney avenue torontoTake this old house at 19 Whitney Ave. The exterior has a dignified air, but it hardly hints at the presence of the glorious indoor pool at the rear of the property. Now this is a place that I'd like to spend my winter weekends.

19 whitney avenue torontoThe rest of the house isn't quite so opulent, though there's more than enough luxury on offer in the form of multiple living areas, a wine cellar, multiple bedrooms with en suites, and a lovely backyard marked by mature trees. 

19 whitney avenue torontoIf there's a quibble to be made about the layout, you might take issue with the size of the master bedroom, which is underwhelming given the rest of the house. That said, what would you even do with more space in this room?

19 whitney avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 19 Whitney Ave.
  • Price: $5,495,000
  • Lot Size: 50 x 184 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 40
  • Transit Score: 82
  • Listing agent: Fran Bennett
  • Listing ID: C3934857
19 whitney avenue torontoGood For

Someone with $5.5 million lying around who loves to swim laps in the winter.

19 whitney avenue torontoMove On If

You're partial to contemporary architecture. While the interior has received updates, this is an old house that touts its age proudly.

19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto19 whitney avenue toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Photos by

Leading Image

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 19 Whitney Avenue

Someone in Toronto is trolling Trump in the most unusual way

Fireball meteor shower set to linger in Toronto area skies

Mammoth condo tower coming to Yonge and Carlton

Montreal might be behind shutdown of Toronto's car-shaming bike cop

New documents reveal one stop Scarborough subway not worth the money

Toronto really doesn't like the proposed zombie law

Fake gravestone erected in downtown Toronto