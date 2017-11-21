House of the week: 14 Clinton Place

It's always intriguing to check in on what's being listed at (or near) the $1 million price point in Toronto's housing market. Every few months, the quality of house available at this number shifts, though the most obvious differences can be witnessed if you go back two or three years.

Here we have an ultra-cute row house near Christie Pits that's listed at $1,049,000. As far as condo alternatives go, it has lots going for it including three bedrooms, a half-finished basement, and a decent outdoor space. Exposed brick adds to the overall charm.

For all the historical character on offer here, though, there are a few drawbacks. The kitchen is tiny. Ditto for the master bedroom. And the two washrooms are nothing to write home about. A new condo will always trump a house like this in the slickness/amenities department.

The lack of a parking spot is also a notch against this property, though a permit is a safe bet given the location. With Christie Station just seconds away, this is also the type of home that would work from someone who doesn't want to be car-dependent.

For many, the idea of owning a row house in a rapidly modernizing city like Toronto has considerable allure. Clinton Place is also hyper-quiet, with a laneway-type vibe that also offers a novel urban experience. At just over $1 million, I doubt this one will sit on the market for too long.

Specs

Address: 14 Clinton Place

Price: $1,049,000

Lot Size: 18.75 x 48.84 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: No

Walk Score: 92

Transit Score: 97

Listing agent: Heather Hadden

Listing ID: C3985438

Good For

A young couple or family who wants a bricks and mortar house rather than a condo, but who also desires proximity to the subway and a neighbourhood with a vibrant commercial strip.

Move On If

You've always wanted a chef's kitchen. While the cooking area here is pretty, it's not practical for making elaborate feasts or for someone who plans to spend lots of time experimenting on new techniques.