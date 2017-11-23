City
Condo of the week: 55 Front Street East

Depending on which way you turn when entering this condo at 55 Front St. East, you could think you've arrived at a swanky open concept soft loft or a diminutive but relatively cozy practical space. 

55 front street east torontoThankfully for prospective buyers, the unit in question boasts the best of both worlds, with a wide open living room, kitchen, and master bedroom loft on one side, and a smaller TV room and bedroom/office area on the other. 

55 front street east torontoIt's a novel design that also pays dividends in terms of the extended terraces that surround the unit on multiple levels. This would be a good place to put up guests, as the separation between sleeping areas is huge.

55 front street east torontoDesign-wise, the usual notes are hit for a luxury unit: high ceilings, large windows, and upscale appliances. It's not quite dazzling, but given the location, the whole package is going to be very attractive to  someone who craves proximity to the Financial District

55 front street east torontoBesides, who wouldn't want to look down on one of Toronto's most beautiful heritage buildings? This unit basically hovers atop the Flatiron and nearby St. Lawrence Market. 

Someone who's making lots of dollars in finance who wants to walk to work during the week, but enjoy the vibe and convenience of the St. Lawrence Market on Saturdays. 

55 front street east torontoMove On If

A couple with young kids might not like the separation between the master and the second bedroom. Alternately, someone looking for a quieter neighbourhood would do well to move along. 

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

