City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
brockville ontario

This riverside town is the ultimate weekend getaway in Ontario

City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There are plenty attractions across Ontario that only truly shine during one or two seasons of the year, but the prettiest towns in this province are ripe for exploration pretty much all the time.

Even during awkward periods like the transition from fall to winter, these places retain a certain beauty and charm. Such is the case with Brockville, the aptly named city of the 1,000 Islands. 

brockville railway tunnel

The Brockville Railway Tunnel has quickly become the city's biggest attraction. Photo by Keith Hare / Brockville Railway Tunnel.

This town of approximately 22,000 has received lots of press since opening its dazzling glowing railway tunnel earlier this year, but there's a lot more to this quaint city on the St. Lawrence.

brockville downtown

Downtown Brockville is as picturesque as it comes. Photo via Brockville Tourism.

In addition to a picturesque waterfront area, the historic downtown is chock full of old beautiful and public spaces. Throw in a nice selection of bakeries, cafes, and small restaurants, and you have the recipe for a decidedly European vibe.

Be sure to check out Tait's Fresh Start to stock up on baked treats if you're going day tripping from Brockville. For coffee, head to Spitfire Cafe

brockville waterfront

Brockville's is located right on the St. Lawrence River. Photo via Brockville Tourism.

For three seasons (spring through fall), much of the tourist interest here is focused on the St. Lawrence and 1,000 Island cruises, but there's also a vibrant arts and culture scene that sustains interest throughout the year at venues like the Brockville Arts Centre

The Brockville Railway Tunnel is open until December 3rd before shutting down until March 31 next year. It's a great lure to get people to this charming riverside destination, which has lots more to offer when you arrive. 

Lead photo by

Brockville Tourism

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This riverside town is the ultimate weekend getaway in Ontario

House of the week: 19 Whitney Avenue

Someone in Toronto is trolling Trump in the most unusual way

Fireball meteor shower set to linger in Toronto area skies

Mammoth condo tower coming to Yonge and Carlton

Montreal might be behind shutdown of Toronto's car-shaming bike cop

New documents reveal one stop Scarborough subway not worth the money

Toronto really doesn't like the proposed zombie law