1750 apartment toronto

What a $1,750 apartment looks like in Toronto right now

You can find some pretty nice places to live for $1,750 a month in downtown Toronto – you just have to be cool with combining your living room, dining room, bedroom and office into a space that’s roughly the size of a bathroom on the Bridle Path (or walk-in closet, if you’re lucky.)

Here's what a $1,750 apartment looks like in Toronto right now.

$1,750 for proximity to The Drake Hotel 
apartments in Toronto

Location is what you'll be paying for in the new(ish) Edge condo development near Dovercourt and Queen. This 460-square-foot unit itself is tiny, but you'll literally be living in the heart of one of the coolest neighbourhoods on Earth.

$1750 for uniquely laid out loft in Corktown

apartments in Toronto

This industrial-chic loft is cool on so many levels, from its exposed concrete columns to its trendy, up-and-coming location in River City. Floor-to-ceiling windows and 9-foot ceilings make this relatively small condo feel airy and spacious.

$1775 above a Subway in Harbord Village 

Apartments in TorontoEat Fresh™ all the time, or at least smell like you do! You won't find stainless steel appliances in this 1 bedroom on Harbord Street, but its super bright, close to U of T, has ensuite laundry, a working brick fireplace and it's way bigger than the average condo at this price point. 

$1,750 for a tiny slice of luxury in the Entertainment District 

Apartments in TorontoAt just 390 square feet, this condo in the fancy new Bisha Residences will be hard, if not impossible to entertain in. I mean, it's got half-size appliances, no bedroom and no balcony – but who cares when you have access to a celebrity-endorsed, 44th floor rooftop lounge and pool?

$1,750 for a relative palace at Bloor and Islington
Apartments in Toronto

This recently renovated 2-bedroom apartment is in an older building, but it's surrounded by new retail developments. It's also huge for how much it costs. Just steps from Islington station, it's a good option for those who work downtown but want less bustle in their home lives.

