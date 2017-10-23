City
UPS to deliver packages by bike in Toronto

Have you ever been stuck behind a large, brown, UPS truck in heavy traffic? The delivery company is now trying to combat that problem in Toronto by bringing its cargo bikes to the city.

Mayor John Tory announced today that UPS approached City Hall with the idea to launch their cargo bike service in Toronto and will now proceed with a pilot project.

The goal is to reduce the amount of traffic, especially large trucks with frequent stops, in busy areas, ultimately reducing congestion. The initiative will also help lower emissions.

The UPS bike service has existed in several other cities for some time now, and has been shown to reduce traffic congestion significantly. Basel, Switzerland, and Portland are a few of the cities where the bikes have seen success.

The bikes don't have an official launch date yet, but it’ll be exciting for both drivers and cyclists when they arrive. The bikes will undergo testing in the York University area before rolling out to other parts of the city.

