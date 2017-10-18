There are major TTC subway closures on Line 1 this weekend

This weekend is a killer for subway closures in Toronto. Not only will a major section of Line 1 be closed Saturday and Sunday due to signal upgrades, but one of the busiest stations in the system will be closed all weekend due to fare gate construction.

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and St. George stations on October 21 and 22 for the installation and testing of Automatic Train Control. All trains on Line 1 will turn back southbound at St George Station.

Dupont and Glencairn stations will be closed during this period. All other stations will remain open for the sale of fares and connection to surface routes.

Due to traffic impacts from numerous on-street construction activities, shuttle buses will operate between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations during this closure.

Customers are encouraged to use existing east-west bus/streetcar routes to the Yonge portion of Line 1 or north-south bus routes to Line 2. Additional service is being added to these routes during the subway closure.

Customers travelling on Line 2 who wish to travel northbound should transfer at Yonge-Bloor Station. There is no shuttle bus service from St George Station.

Also worth noting is that trains on Line 1 will bypass Queen Station both ways starting at 11 p.m. on October 20 until approximately 6 a.m. on October 23 due to fare gate construction at the station.

The closure will continue during the week with trains bypassing the station both ways starting at 11 p.m. each night from October 23 until the end of November. Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time each morning.