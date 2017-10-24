The TTC is about to stage a disaster on its new subway line

The TTC is really getting into the Halloween spirit tomorrow, but it's all in the name of our collective safety.

As part of the final testing stages of the new Spadina extension, the TTC is planning a staged emergency disaster at the new York University Station.

This is to give first responders, medical teams, and other involved personnel a chance to practice in the event of a real situation.

While an emergency drill is typically not very interesting, the TTC is kicking it up a notch for this one. The drill will include smoke, a mock hospital on York campus, and even "victims" in stage makeup to simulate injuries.

To give you an idea of the scale here, around 600 participants will be involved in the mock emergency.

So if you see smoke, ambulances, and "zombies" walking around the area, don't worry. It's [probably] just a drill.