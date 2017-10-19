Toronto Waterfront Marathon road closures and route info

The Toronto Waterfront Marathon returns this weekend in Toronto, taking place on October 22. Along with tremendous feats of endurance, the event will feature major road closures all over the city. Over 25,000 people are expected to participate this year, completing everything from the full marathon to 5K runs.

Here's what you need to know to navigate around Toronto this weekend.

Course map

Whether you're a runner in the marathon or an eager spectator of the annual event, the map below details all the route info for this weekend. You can find a high resolution version here.

Spectator areas

While you can watch the run from vantage points all across the route, if you're looking for something a bit more festive, there are 12 designated neighbourhood and cheering entertainment sites throughout the course:

There will also be bleachers set up at the start/finish line near Nathan Phillips Square. Arrive early to secure a spot.

Road closures

The Toronto Waterfront Marathon has more road closures than any event in the city, but fortunately for people making their way around downtown, many of them will be lifted by late Sunday afternoon.

Key areas of the run will, however, be closed from Saturday to Sunday evening. The chart below offers an overview of all the closures.

For more detailed information consult the official Toronto Waterfront Marathon website. There's also an interactive map that some might find useful for tracking participants and charting road closures.