There's a huge number of Toronto street signs for sale

If you've ever wanted to rep your neighbourhood or add a street sign to your decor, now's the chance because a ton of Toronto's old street signs are up for auction right now.

Over 1,500 of Toronto's most recognizable symbols are currently being auctioned off by Platinum Liquidations Inc. with bids starting at $30 each. As has been the case in the past, signs are available for bidding for a 60 day period from the time they're posted.

The city has commissioned the auction site to sell off the old signs for them, including ones featuring decorative designs, the names of different neighbourhoods, and styles that mark the era for which they once stood proud.

Many of the city's most well known and obscure streets are included in the current batch, which is categorized alphabetically for ease of perusal. Some appear more haggard than others, but that just adds to the charm in some cases.

This is another opportunity to own a piece of Toronto history without resorting to illegal means of acquisition. See if your favourite street is included in the bunch.