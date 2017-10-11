City
toronto racoon jeopardy

Toronto raccoons just got famous on Jeopardy

Toronto's most iconic animal symbol made its way onto Jeopardy this week, and I for one couldn't be any more proud.

Our beloved trash pandas were the subject of a clue answer on the wildly popular American trivia show, and it's nice to know we're not just known for condos, Drake, and Jose Bautista's bat flip.

Fortunately the contestant got it right. Rock on, raccoons. Rock on.

Lead photo by

NBC / Jeopardy

