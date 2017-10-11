Toronto raccoons just got famous on Jeopardy

Toronto's most iconic animal symbol made its way onto Jeopardy this week, and I for one couldn't be any more proud.

Our beloved trash pandas were the subject of a clue answer on the wildly popular American trivia show, and it's nice to know we're not just known for condos, Drake, and Jose Bautista's bat flip.

This was an actual question on Jeopardy Monday night. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/CxZtQOQO3p — Richard Southern (@richard680news) October 10, 2017

The city's unofficial mascot and compost bin marauder has long enjoyed the fruits of fame. From its brethren receiving the Toronto equivalent of a state funeral to an entire family shutting down a bank to a major spot on Planet Earth 2, our gluttonous little buddies are truly making it big.

Toronto raccoons were just mentioned on Jeopardy! #RaccoonNation — David Hains (@DavidHains) October 9, 2017

Fortunately the contestant got it right. Rock on, raccoons. Rock on.