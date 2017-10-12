Toronto's giant rubber duck was a great investment after all

There was plenty of mocking and cries of government misspending when it was announced that a giant rubber duck would float into Toronto for Canada 150 celebrations to the tune of $200K (roughly $120K of which came from an Ontario grant).

It would seem, however, that the rubber monstrosity — or at least the people behind its arrival in Toronto — will have the last laugh. We already knew that tons of people went to see the duck, but now, according to the Globe & Mail, more telling financial info has been released.

Based on a study by Enigma Research, the Redpath Waterfront Festival claims that its economic impact was a whopping $7.6 million. That's one powerful bath toy.

With attendance numbers that hovered around 750,000 people over Canada Weekend, the festival claims it was a major boost for water taxis and other businesses hurt by spring flooding in Toronto.

You can now cue up the petitions calling for the return of the giant rubber duck next year.