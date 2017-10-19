Toronto's hidden Diversity Garden just got a makeover

Toronto is known as one of the most multicultural cities in the world. It’s something the city is proud of, and likes to commemorate with fascinating monuments, one of which is the downtown diversity garden.

Nestled behind City Hall, the Downtown Diversity Garden is easy to miss. However, it offers a quiet escape from the noise of downtown, and a place to spend some quality time amidst nature.

A post shared by Dina Carovska (@deenskis) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

This week, the garden got a big makeover. Community members came together to give it a sparkling new facelift.

New planters were installed, chairs were replaced, and the general layout was improved.

Thank you @IndexExchange @kaboom and community volunteers for giving Downtown Diversity Garden a fresh new look! Great day of park building pic.twitter.com/jFD4zJzOfo — PFR Partnerships TO (@PFRPartnerships) October 18, 2017

Playground building charity Kaboom was brought in to help organize volunteers and add that bit of playfulness to the important space, while employees from the Toronto branch of Index Exchange also added a helping hand.

We’re in the final push of building the Diversity Garden with our friends from @kaboom! #IXAllHands pic.twitter.com/eT6S5AF0Ct — Index Exchange (@IndexExchange) October 16, 2017

The Diversity Garden was originally built in 2007 on top of a scrabbly parking lot behind the City Hall buildings. Since then, it has been maintained as a community gathering space.

You can check out the newly-renovated Diversity Garden on Elizabeth Street, tucked behind City Hall.