Toronto's about to get a last bout of summer temperatures

Who's up for hitting a rooftop bar this weekend?

Toronto is going to be warm, sunny and patio-perfect over the next five days according to Environment Canada, reaching a high of 21 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday's forecast is nothing to sneeze at either, with temperatures expected to reach 20 degrees – and nothing but sunshine in the sky.

Oh, I'm sorry – did you already bust out your winter wardrobe? Put your bike away for the season? Close up the cottage? Bring your snow pants out of storage?

Oh ye of little faith. Meteorologists promised us a warmer than usual fall and, so far, that's what the GTA has been getting. Mostly.

Our lucky streak continues this week, but one could not be blamed for worrying about an abrupt end to fake-summer '17.

I mean, a warm actual summer was predicted for this year too – and we all know how that turned out.