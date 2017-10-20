Sold! Country-style mansion goes for $3.1 million in Toronto

These days Toronto is probably better known for its sleek minimalist houses than for residences that seem like they'd be at home on a sprawling country estate, but there's plenty of recent builds that eschew contemporary designs for more traditional architecture.

This Kingsway house might look like it was built many decades ago, but it actually dates back to 2003. There are no cramped rooms here. While the ample wood finishes keep things warm and homey, the general feeling is one of spaciousness.

The house seems like the type of place where a huge family might gather to celebrate the holidays or some other special occasion. You imagine lots of people here thanks to the sprawling kitchen and the family room marked by its cathedral ceiling and central fireplace.

These qualities don't come cheap, of course. While a residence like this would easily break $5 million in a neighbourhood like Rosedale or Lawrence Park, it still comes in over the $3 million mark in Etobicoke.

And why not? It's minutes from the Humber Valley and tons of green space, but it's also well connected to downtown thanks to its proximity to the Line 2 subway line. Location-wise, this one reaps all the benefits of inner suburban living, which isn't as car-dependent these days.

The Essentials

Address: 68 Jackson Ave.

Type: Detached house

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Lot size: 50 x 125 feet

Realtor: Motria Dzulynsky

Hit the market at: $3,195,000

Sold for: $3,100,000

Why it sold for what it did

It's big, it's (relatively) new, and it sits on a huge corner plot on a quiet street. There are no big surprises here.

Was it worth it?

This one sold for $95K under asking, but that's not a big enough number to dwell upon. Does this look like a $3 million house? It does to me.