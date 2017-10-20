City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
68 Jackson Avenue Toronto

Sold! Country-style mansion goes for $3.1 million in Toronto

These days Toronto is probably better known for its sleek minimalist houses than for residences that seem like they'd be at home on a sprawling country estate, but there's plenty of recent builds that eschew contemporary designs for more traditional architecture.

68 Jackson Avenue TorontoThis Kingsway house might look like it was built many decades ago, but it actually dates back to 2003. There are no cramped rooms here. While the ample wood finishes keep things warm and homey, the general feeling is one of spaciousness.

68 Jackson Avenue TorontoThe house seems like the type of place where a huge family might gather to celebrate the holidays or some other special occasion. You imagine lots of people here thanks to the sprawling kitchen and the family room marked by its cathedral ceiling and central fireplace. 

68 Jackson Avenue TorontoThese qualities don't come cheap, of course. While a residence like this would easily break $5 million in a neighbourhood like Rosedale or Lawrence Park, it still comes in over the $3 million mark in Etobicoke. 

68 Jackson Avenue TorontoAnd why not? It's minutes from the Humber Valley and tons of green space, but it's also well connected to downtown thanks to its proximity to the Line 2 subway line. Location-wise, this one reaps all the benefits of inner suburban living, which isn't as car-dependent these days.

68 Jackson Avenue TorontoThe Essentials
68 Jackson Avenue TorontoWhy it sold for what it did

It's big, it's (relatively) new, and it sits on a huge corner plot on a quiet street. There are no big surprises here.

68 Jackson Avenue TorontoWas it worth it?

This one sold for $95K under asking, but that's not a big enough number to dwell upon. Does this look like a $3 million house? It does to me.

