City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
9 givins street toronto

Rental of the week: 9 Givins Street

With Toronto's rental market in full blown Halloween spook mode, it's hard to know what you can get for certain benchmark numbers. What kind of apartment $3,500 got you just a year ago is significantly different than today.

9 givins street torontoPerhaps that's why this semi-detached rental at 9 Givins St. caught my eye. It seems like a good space for the price in today's market. Sure, $3,500 is a lot to pay in rent, but here it gets you a full house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

9 givins street torontoIt's also possible to rent the house in a furnished state with utilities included for $4,500, but that's considerably less enticing for anyone who lives in the city and isn't an ex-pat worker or looking for a short term rental.

9 givins street torontoThe interior here is tastefully designed, and the furnished basement area is a major boon space-wise. If there's a major drawback, a lack of parking could be cited, but it might be possible to secure an on-street permit.

9 givins street torontoNot everyone needs three bedrooms, but those who are in the market for a spacious rental will likely find this one alluring.

9 givins street torontoSpecs
  • Address: 9 Givins St.
  • Apartment type: Semi-detached house
  • Rent: $3,500
  • Furnished? $4,500 all / inc.
  • Air conditioning? No
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: Not included
  • Laundry? Yes
  • Outdoor space? Not specified
  • Pet friendly? Not specified
9 givins street torontoGood For

Anyone who needs multiple bedrooms and lots of living space. Families, yes — but you'd think that a trio of young professionals could make a place like this work very well too.

9 givins street torontoMove On If

If things like convenient parking and ample outdoor space are high on your list, this one might not be so appealing. 

Lead photo by

Padmapper

