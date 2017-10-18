Rental of the week: 9 Givins Street

With Toronto's rental market in full blown Halloween spook mode, it's hard to know what you can get for certain benchmark numbers. What kind of apartment $3,500 got you just a year ago is significantly different than today.

Perhaps that's why this semi-detached rental at 9 Givins St. caught my eye. It seems like a good space for the price in today's market. Sure, $3,500 is a lot to pay in rent, but here it gets you a full house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It's also possible to rent the house in a furnished state with utilities included for $4,500, but that's considerably less enticing for anyone who lives in the city and isn't an ex-pat worker or looking for a short term rental.

The interior here is tastefully designed, and the furnished basement area is a major boon space-wise. If there's a major drawback, a lack of parking could be cited, but it might be possible to secure an on-street permit.

Not everyone needs three bedrooms, but those who are in the market for a spacious rental will likely find this one alluring.

Specs

Address: 9 Givins St.

Apartment type: Semi-detached house

Rent: $3,500

Furnished? $4,500 all / inc.

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Not included

Laundry? Yes

Outdoor space? Not specified

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

Anyone who needs multiple bedrooms and lots of living space. Families, yes — but you'd think that a trio of young professionals could make a place like this work very well too.

Move On If

If things like convenient parking and ample outdoor space are high on your list, this one might not be so appealing.