Presto just got a makeover in Toronto

As the Presto rollout continues in high gear on the TTC, the transit agency behind the smart card system has just engaged in a re-brand that might help to shake off some of the bad memories related to the early days of its introduction in Toronto.

Or not. No matter what the card looks like, no one's going to be very happy if re-load machines and fare gates are regularly malfunctioning. But, for the optimistic amongst us, this could be the start of a new era.

The new black cards, which for now are exclusively available for purchase at Shoppers Drugmart, have a simplified design that does indeed look far slicker than the first generation green-coloured cards.

Same PRESTO. New look. Tap & travel with the new black card. Buy yours now at select T.O. @ShopprsDrugMart locations https://t.co/y0qRCgmSBh pic.twitter.com/C8w2kqa1ry — PRESTO card (@PRESTOcard) October 2, 2017

You might say that these are the opposite of the DIY cutting boards that the TTC is currently using to mount Presto card readers at stations undergoing fare gate installations.

Eventually, all Presto cards will take this new design, though existing ones will continue to function as normal as production ramps up on the latest iteration.

As far as the timing of the re-branding effort goes, it might be spot on. More and more transit users have adopted the new system, and both the TTC and Metrolinx are trying to push Presto as the wave of the future.

By early next year, most subway stations will be fully equipped with new Presto-equipped fare gates.

We can only hope that this signals a new period in which the smart card system is hailed for its efficiency and reliability. Fingers crossed!