House of the week: 1 May Street

When you casually peruse the real estate listings for enough legitimate Toronto mansions, it becomes easy to forget that most homes in a neighbourhood like Rosedale are wildly beyond the reach of even high earning people in Toronto these days.

Take this property at 1 May St., for example. It's on a quiet cul de sac near Craigleigh Gardens, and while it only boasts three bedrooms (+1), the combination of location and luxury finishes puts its listing price at a whopping $7.5 million.

It seems a bit much at first glance, but the longer you look, the more it makes sense. Everything is oozes with class here, from the Limestone floors to the custom Scavolini kitchen. The design is immaculate.

Even if the master bedroom is a bit on the bland side, the walk-in closet and en suite are reminders of the luxury on offer. Ditto for the spiral staircase and open wine cellar at the entrance to the basement. What more could you ever want?

Specs

Address: 1 May St.

Price: $7.5 million

Lot Size: 50 x 126 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 37

Transit Score: 86

Listing agent: Elise S. Kalles

Listing ID: C3943679

Good For

Someone who's just been hired as the CEO of a Toronto-based company. A Rosedale address is an immediate status symbol, one that very few can afford.

Move On If

You're comfortable being recognized as new money. Take your $7.5 million and drop it down further from the core, and you can get yourself five plus bedrooms and a pool.