1 may street toronto

House of the week: 1 May Street

When you casually peruse the real estate listings for enough legitimate Toronto mansions, it becomes easy to forget that most homes in a neighbourhood like Rosedale are wildly beyond the reach of even high earning people in Toronto these days.

1 May Street TorontoTake this property at 1 May St., for example. It's on a quiet cul de sac near Craigleigh Gardens, and while it only boasts three bedrooms (+1), the combination of location and luxury finishes puts its listing price at a whopping $7.5 million.

1 May Street TorontoIt seems a bit much at first glance, but the longer you look, the more it makes sense. Everything is oozes with class here, from the Limestone floors to the custom Scavolini kitchen. The design is immaculate.

1 May Street TorontoEven if the master bedroom is a bit on the bland side, the walk-in closet and en suite are reminders of the luxury on offer. Ditto for the spiral staircase and open wine cellar at the entrance to the basement. What more could you ever want?

1 May Street TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 1 May St. 
  • Price: $7.5 million
  • Lot Size: 50 x 126 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 37
  • Transit Score: 86
  • Listing agent: Elise S. Kalles
  • Listing ID: C3943679
1 May Street TorontoGood For

Someone who's just been hired as the CEO of a Toronto-based company. A Rosedale address is an immediate status symbol, one that very few can afford.

1 May Street TorontoMove On If

You're comfortable being recognized as new money. Take your $7.5 million and drop it down further from the core, and you can get yourself five plus bedrooms and a pool.

1 May Street Toronto

1 May Street Toronto

1 May Street Toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

1 May St. 

