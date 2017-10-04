City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
go transit ttc

GO Transit riders will soon get big discounts on the TTC

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario's government has some great news today for anyone who uses both GO Transit and the TTC during the course of their daily commutes.

Starting in December, riders who transfer from GO vehicles to subways, streetcars and busses in Toronto will only pay half of the TTC's regular fare – and vice versa, to an extent.

The province has agreed to subsidize a co-fare agreement with both transit agencies that will take $1.50 off the price of a second ticket for passengers on a single trip, according to The Toronto Star.

The one catch is that you need a Presto card to get the discount.

This means that adults who transfer from say, a GO train to a TTC subway, will pay just $1.50 for the second leg of their journey. Right now, this would cost riders with a Presto card $3.

Passengers who transfer the other way - from TTC vehicles to GO Transit vehicles or to the UP Express – will also receive a $1.50 discount on secondary fares, which range in price based on distance travelled.

It might not sound like much, but for the estimated 50,000 people who commute using both systems every day, that $1.50 discount could really add up.

Passengers can expect to pay discounted transfer fares when the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension opens on Dec. 17 of this year.

Lead photo by

Ben Roffelsen

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's tallest condo will be unbelievably extravagant

Home sales continue to dive in Toronto

GO Transit riders will soon get big discounts on the TTC

Spectacular harvest moon about to rise over Toronto

A guide to tipping in Toronto

Where to find a job in Toronto right now

Vote for your favourites in 15 new best of categories

House of the week: 34 Durie Street