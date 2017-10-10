Globe and Mail employees are loving the views from their new office

The Globe and Mail Centre on King Street East is up and running, smooth as silk it seems – and we can't help but notice those views from the top.

Officially completed in 2016, the 17-storey, 500,000-square-foot First Gulf development has been christened with several parties in recent months as events pop off and tenants move in.

The top-floor terrace is also a hot spot for fair weather wedding receptions and photos.

Naturally, many of said tenants and party-goers have been sharing photos of the building (and various skylines you can see from its roof) on Instagram. Also naturally, I have been creeping them.

In case you don't remember, the construction of this building led to the discovery of a hidden mansion foundation from the late 1700s. "Berkeley House," originally home to an officer in the British militia, was demolished in 1925 and remained hidden under a parking lot until 2013.

Haunted much?

Today, the site's gleaming tower serves both as a luxe event venue and The Globe and Mail newspaper's headquarters.

We have these awesome work nooks at the office that let you work in a cozy, comfy private space with a view of the lake (though I suspect that lake view will soon be obstructed by those towers under construction out in the distance). #globeandmail A post shared by Alex Posadzki (@alexposadzki) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Staff members at The Globe are giving Toronto us some great shots of their new views online, many of them taking care to include the word "views" in their captions. Drake! Get it?

If you play your cards right while taking a picture on the upper floors, you may just capture what looks like a giant bug on the CN tower.

Congratulations, architects and developers. The views look great, and while I can't definitively say that the inside is lovely too, I'm certain it's an improvement over the newspaper's old building.