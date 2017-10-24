City
Michael Ott
Posted 9 hours ago
primera air

It's about to get cheaper to fly to Europe from Toronto

If you don’t have a vacation planned for summer 2018, consider heading to Paris!

A round trip flight from Toronto to France on super-cheap carrier Primera will now cost you about $500.

The airline has officially announced that it'll  service a host of new destinations by next year, of which Toronto is one. 

Flights to London, Paris, and Birmingham U.K. are scheduled to begin in May and June respectively. Trips leave from Toronto to both U.K. locations three times weekly, and to Paris four times weekly.

The service is obviously no-frills, though. The cheapest flight option only allows one carry-on bag. If you’d like to check a bag, get a meal, or upgrade your seat, it’ll all cost you extra.

That said, heading to Europe for a few hundreds bucks is nothing to complain about.  

Valentin Hintikka

