You can soon fly from Toronto to Barrie and Waterloo

Why take the GO Train or spend half the day sitting in traffic when you can take your daily commute to another level? Now you can ditch the monthly pass and hit the skies.

Starting November 6, FlyGTA will offer a twice-daily service, direct route between Toronto and Barrie, from Monday to Friday, for only $129 on one of their eight-person passenger planes.

The company's move to increase service comes when several new, low-cost airlines like Jetlines, Flair Air and most recently, Swoop, are set to begin operation next year, signifying a in revolution air travel around the GTA.

The 19 minute flight is just the beginning of a new way of getting around the city--just as other transit giants like Metrolinx are seeking to make driving in the GTA a thing of the past.

You might as well sell your car right now because it will also be offering flights from Toronto to Kitchener-Waterloo starting in November.