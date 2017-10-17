City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
fall leaves toronto

Fall colours have finally arrived in Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

At long last, the deciduous trees of Toronto are putting on their annual autumn colour show for local humans to enjoy.

It's a little late, but we might still get a decent show yet.

A post shared by Care (@ccotl) on

Tree-lined streets and forested areas of the city are currently transforming into sea of yellows and oranges with the occasional burst of red, just like what cottage country started doing a full month ago.

Foliage fans are sharing pictures of the transition from all over the 6ix, and as usual, they're beautiful. 

The Moore Park Ravine has really progressed over the last week with the tree canopy taking on bright yellow tones, but right now it's Toronto's eastern parks that are the furthest along. 

fall colours toronto

Autumn in Morningside Park. Photo by ossington.

The Rouge River doesn't have much pure red on display, but the range of colours right now is very pretty. This weekend would be a great time for a fall hike.

fall colours toronto

What the Rouge looks like in mid October. Photo by Shahzad Alvi.

Trinity Bellwoods shows a few bursts of colour amidst a backdrop of greenery.  

Ditto for the Humber River, though the colour is starting to come on now and will likely advance quite quickly. 

✨ morning views ✨ #fall #toronto

A post shared by Charlotte (@chardilksie) on

Christie Pitts is starting to get very yellow, which makes sense given the heavy presence of Norway Maples here, which tend not to burst into orange or red tones.

A post shared by Biss Babu (@biss_babu) on

Peak leaf-changing season is usually about two weeks long – and it's barely just started in The Don Valley, which tends to lag a bit behind the city's other parklands.

brickworks fall

A view of the Don Valley Brick Works, which is just starting to change colours. Photo by Dan Phillips.

There's still plenty of time to get out and experience the magical autumn hues with your own eyes, if you're keen. 

Lead photo by

Zirocket

ossington

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Fall colours have finally arrived in Toronto

Toronto's about to get a last bout of summer temperatures

That time when Pizza Pizza hypnotized Toronto

The TTC says it won't lose money this year

This could become Toronto's tallest condo tower

Someone is trying to improve manners on the TTC

Huge changes coming to Bloor and Dundas

The top 35 buildings in Toronto