Magical holiday train will roll through Toronto next month

The 2017 holiday season will be arriving in style next month when a very special train comes to town: THE RAVE TRAIN!

Just kidding. To the best of my knowledge, rave trains don't exist (though that would be pretty cool). What you're seeing in the photo above is the festive and delightfully flashy CP Holiday Train.

Canadian Pacific just released the schedule for its colourful Christmas train's 19th annual tour – and this year, they say it'll be even more spectacular than usual.

A post shared by CP Holiday Train (@cpholidaytrain) on Dec 6, 2016 at 5:05pm PST

"The 2017 edition of the Holiday Train also concludes CP's Canada 150 celebrations," reads a press release about the 2017 program. "The Canadian train will feature the Spirit of Tomorrow car, which was part of the Canada 150 Train this past summer."

Two trains will be travelling across Canada and the U.S. beginning on Saturday, November 25, hitting a total of 182 communities across the continent.

Toronto will see the train on November 28 from 8:30 - 9 p.m. It'll stop at ​750 Runnymede Road in front of Lambton Yard, and everyone in the city is invited to attend.

Santa's sleigh is flying through the sky tonight! #MerryChristmas @neil_zee @mymodernmet #CPHolidayTrain #GiveBack #HealthyDonations A post shared by CP Holiday Train (@cpholidaytrain) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

The event, which features live musical entertainment, is completely free, but CP is encouraging people to bring canned goods or cash donations for local food banks.

"The Holiday Train program is all about local food banks and food shelves and the critical role they play in our communities," says CP's Keith Creel.

"People come for the beautifully-lit train and stay for the incredible show – all in the name of community."