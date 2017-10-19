Condo of the week: 850 Richmond Street West

Townhouse sales might be in decline in Toronto, but you have to wonder why when you look at some of the options available. This unit at 850 Richmond St. West sure isn't cheap, but it has loads of space and luxury design features that rival most houses in this price range.

Prospective buyers might be scared off by the prospect of monthly maintenance fees, though they're kept relatively well in check here at just over $800 a month (which is cheaper than what you'd pay in a high rise listed at $2 million).

For someone who can't stand the thought of yard work, DIY repairs, or the idea of having to keep a home, a townhouse like this could be pure bliss. It certainly has the room to accommodate a growing family.

It's configured as a two bedroom plus office right now, but given the size of the third floor, it's almost as if there are two master bedrooms. There's no en suite, but the space is huge.

While there's no backyard on offer here, the rooftop deck looks like a very nice place to enjoy summer dinners and the like. Perhaps even more importantly, Trinity Bellwoods Park is one minute away, so there's green space galore right outside the door.

Specs

Good For

Anyone with deep pockets who really wants to live in a bustling urban environment but who doesn't like the hive qualities of tower living.

Move On If

You want a white picket fence and a grassy backyard and believe that $1.9 million should buy you that.