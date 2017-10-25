City
cavalcade of lights

Huge fireworks show happening in Toronto next month

As the weather starts to cool down and scarves come out of closets, Toronto begins to gear up for winter.

And with winter comes the holiday season. What better way to kick off the most wonderful time of the year than with a massive fireworks show and tree-lighting ceremony?

On November 25, the City of Toronto will be flipping on the switch for its official Christmas tree in Nathan Phillips Square. The 51st annual Cavalcade of Lights will be a giant festive party.

The towering tree will be lit with almost 600,000 LED bulbs and hundreds of ornaments. Last year’s tree capped out at 60-feet tall and took 3,810 metres of lights to cover.

Along with the fireworks, a free concert featuring Canadian artists will take place in the square. This year’s lineup has not yet been announced, but last year was quite the show.

Also, bring your skates! The ever-popular skating rink at Nathan Phillips will be up and running. What’s more romantic than skating under fireworks with a hot chocolate in hand? That’s right, nothing.

The event is completely free and starts at 7 p.m. on November 25.

