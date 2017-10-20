City
Michael Ott
Posted 3 hours ago

bernie sanders toronto

Toronto furious after Bernie Sanders tickets sell out in seconds

Bernie Sanders is coming to Toronto, and people are really excited. Well, they were excited until today.

Tickets went on sale today at 10 a.m. and sold out in a matter of seconds.

Whether there were any ticket-bots in effect is unknown, but people are definitely upset.

Recently, the provincial government has been attempting to crack down on these ticket-bots, especially after huge concerts sold out similarly in record time.

Sanders’ event ran out of available tickets very quickly, perhaps as a result of admission being free and only requiring you to register.

The former presidential candidate is coming to talk about healthcare in Canada, and what the United States should learn from it.

It’s possible some of us may need that free healthcare too, particularly after our stress levels reach maximum height when trying to get tickets online.

Fortunately, the event will be livestreamed

