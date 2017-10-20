Toronto furious after Bernie Sanders tickets sell out in seconds

Bernie Sanders is coming to Toronto, and people are really excited. Well, they were excited until today.

Tickets went on sale today at 10 a.m. and sold out in a matter of seconds.

Woke up early this morning to purchase tickets to see @BernieSanders in Toronto and tickets got sold out within 0.2 seconds! I want to meet Bernie so bad! I'm so sad I won't be able to! pic.twitter.com/XfxLM9RjT7 — Arushana Sunderaeson (@ArushanaS) October 20, 2017

Whether there were any ticket-bots in effect is unknown, but people are definitely upset.

Recently, the provincial government has been attempting to crack down on these ticket-bots, especially after huge concerts sold out similarly in record time.

@BernieSanders can you add another speaking engagement for your toronto dates? Tickets were sold out before I even knew you were coming here — Chanty (@Chanty58984387) October 20, 2017

Sanders’ event ran out of available tickets very quickly, perhaps as a result of admission being free and only requiring you to register.

BYE @ the Bernie Sanders event in Toronto selling out in 0.2 seconds — SpencerHigdonMcGreal (@Spencer_HM) October 20, 2017

The former presidential candidate is coming to talk about healthcare in Canada, and what the United States should learn from it.

It’s possible some of us may need that free healthcare too, particularly after our stress levels reach maximum height when trying to get tickets online.

Fortunately, the event will be livestreamed.