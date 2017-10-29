Bernie Sanders arrives in Toronto to adoring crowd

It's been Bernie Sanders weekend in Toronto. The US Senator and almost Presidential candidate arrived at Convocation Hall today to a packed crowd.

Tickets to the much anticipated appearance sold out in seconds, much to the dismay of Torontonians who hoped to get a glimpse of the man who inspired many to Feel the Bern.

Sanders arrived in the city yesterday to tour some of Toronto's hospitals in a prelude to today's speech where he discussed what the US can learn from Canadian health care.

The crowd and dignitaries, which included politicians past and present such as Jagmeet Singh, Olivia Chow, Kathleen Wynne and Ed Broadbent, gave the Senator a thunderous applause when he took the podium to begin his 30 minute speech.

A post shared by Michael M. (@princeof416) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Prior to his talk, Sanders greeted students who were waiting in the rush line outside Convocation Hall. Many posed for brief selfies and chanted his name as he took time to work the crowd.

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

During the speech itself, Sanders touched on many of the themes familiar from his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for President.

He riled against the one percent, the Koch brothers, special interests and the pharmaceutical industry while also addressing the qualities of the Canadian healthcare system.

He also encouraged Canadians to be proud of what we've accomplished and be more vocal about our successes.

Quote of the day. @BernieSanders ask of Canadians: "Be a little bit louder" "Fight for better, but be proud of what you've achieved." 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/bHalGSoUgX — Tiffany Jean Gooch (@goocht) October 29, 2017

The partisan crowd was enthusiastic in their response and cheered loudly when former NDP leader Ed Broadbent referred to Sanders as a "younger man" and North America's "leading progressive social democrat."