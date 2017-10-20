City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
smell toronto

This is what smelled so bad in Toronto yesterday

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's not just you, friends; much of the GTA smelled like literal s-h-i-t yesterday.

That "eau de merde" scent appears to have dissipated, for the most part, as of Friday morning, but it got much of Toronto talking (and checking their shoes) on Thursday afternoon. 

People from Fort York to North York were tweeting about the stench, many of them sharing theories about what was behind it.

A lot of citizens initially thought they'd stepped in dog and / or horse droppings.

As it turns out, the widespread smell of was caused by cow poop – which is better known in agricultural circles as "manure" or "fertilizer."

City Councillor Mike Layton (Ward 19, Trinity-Spadina) broke the news early Friday morning, explaining that The City's Parks Department had spread fertilizer across local sports fields.

So there you have it, Toronto. It smelled like crap outside because there was lots and lots of crap outside.

How did you think our gardens grow?

Lead photo by

Randy McDonald

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A stunning meteor shower will be visible near Toronto tonight

This is what smelled so bad in Toronto yesterday

Sold! Country-style mansion goes for $3.1 million in Toronto

Condo of the week: 850 Richmond Street West

It could get ugly in Toronto as competing rallies square off

Toronto stores already selling Christmas decorations and people aren't happy

98-storey monster condo one step closer to reality in Toronto

Toronto Waterfront Marathon road closures and route info