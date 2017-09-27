City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
swoop airline

WestJet launching low cost airline Swoop

A battle is brewing over which new low-cost Canadian airline will reign supreme, and folks here in Toronto just have to sit back and enjoy as companies battle to corner the market on cheap flights.

Today, WestJet has officially entered the mix with the naming of their new low-cost carrier Swoop. As for the origins of the name, a press release explains that it signals "exactly what [they] plan to do."

Swoop will be one of three reduced priced airlines competing for travellers when it launches sometime next year.

The others are Canada Jetlines, which launches next June and will fly out of Hamilton and Waterloo, and Flair Air who now owns the assets of what was once NewLeaf.

But so far Swoop has been winning in its own special way.

WestJet has yet to reveal route information for its new airline, but it's a safe assumption that there will be plenty of service into and out of the GTA. 

WestJet

